Anger as homes and cars left caked in soot during demolition works at Doncaster factory
People living near to the former Bawtry Carbon works in Austerfield have shared videos and photos of grime on their homes, which they say is being caused by fires being lit at the factory, which was snapped up by new owners after going into administration earlier this year.
It is understood that City of Doncaster Council’s Environmental Health team have been notified of the issue and is investigating residents’ concerns.
One resident, who has asked not to be named, said: “The current demolition of the site is causing significant air pollution in the local area.
"I currently cannot allow my pet out of our home as the grass, patio and surrounding area is covered in carbon.
"This is a major health concern for the local community, my family and pets.
"The factory shut down recently and they have started to dismantle it. It is causing havoc in the local area.”
The firm collapsed into administration with the loss of 100 jobs in January but was later snapped up by new owners, being acquired by Watling Real Estate for an undisclosed sum on behalf of private clients.
The site was formerly a brickworks but was more recently the premises of the firm which manufactured carbon cathode blocks for the aluminium smelting sector for more than 50 years.
The business was placed into administration on 31 January this year with the loss of more than 100 jobs after efforts to sell the business failed.
Earlier this year, Alex Sweetman, a director of Watling Real Estate’s Leeds office, said they had moved swiftly to conclude a deal on behalf of their clients.
“We were able to complete the transaction in just two weeks. This site is a fantastic opportunity for our clients. It is a large scale brownfield site located in the residential community of Austerfield and Bawtry.
“Moving forward, we look forward to working with our clients with on forthcoming plans for the property.”
The firm blamed the company’s collapse on tough economic trading conditions, the war in Ukraine and the Covid pandemic.
It is not clear what the proposals for the site are.
A worker at the factory said employees had been left in shock and said: “There was a meeting and the factory was closed, out of the blue.
"There had been problems though and the lack of money was obvious.”
The resident added: “The closure may exacerbate air pollution in the area, affecting both residents and the environment. Black carbon can have serious health implications, including heart and lung problems.
“The demolition is impacting significantly on air quality within my home and homes around me. As carbon particles disperse, they are finding their way into residential areas, posing health risks to residents.”
We have contacted the owners of the site, which is situated on High Street in Austerfield, for comment.
