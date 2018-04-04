Anger as Doncaster petrol station extension with Subway and Costa is approved

A plan to redevelop and extend a Doncaster petrol station has been approved despite strong objections from residents and ward councillors.

A deciding vote had to be used on Doncaster Council's planning committee after members were deadlocked

Doncaster Council has given the go-ahead for Motor Fuel Group Ltd to expand and refurbish the BP petrol station on Lutterworth Drive in Adwick le Street. The development will include a Subway sandwich shop and facilities to provide Costa coffee.

But plans have been heavily criticised by nearby residents and Adwick & Carcroft councillors John Mounsey and David Hughes, citing extra congestion problems from the junction with the A638 Great North Road and an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Coun Eva Hughes had to use her deciding vote as chair of Doncaster Council planning committee to push through the plans after members were deadlocked.

David Nye, who lives next to the petrol station. He gathered a 29 signature petition opposing the plans.

He said: “I find it disgusting that they’ve passed this through. There are already problems with the petrol station ever since they were granted a 24-hour licence and the expansion will only make things worse.

“They’ve ignored the views of 29 residents - how can they do that? I don’t understand how after initially rejecting the decision last month they can approve it this time.”

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Mounsey said: “The entrance to Lutterworth Drive from the main road is becoming dangerous due to traffic queuing to enter this station, regularly blocking the inside lane - it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Coun Hughes added: “Part of the development details the building of an extension for a food and go facility, which can only increase the amount of traffic and noise already being suffered by local residents since 24 opening hours was granted.

“Local residents have already suffered a loss of amenities with granting 24 opening hours.

“This development particularly the extension for the food to go can only have a detrimental impact on the amenities of nearby residents.”

The approved plans come with a condition the jet washing facility, air and water machines shall only operate between the hours of 6am to 11pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 10pm Saturday and Sunday.

Planning officer Alicia Murray said the plans were ‘not considered to have a significantly detrimental impact to either the character of the area’.