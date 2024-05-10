Anger as council shares video of children outside Doncaster school in parking fine row

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An angry resident has accused Doncaster Council of breaking data protection rules – after he was sent a video featuring children outside a city school to prove a parking violation.

The householder, who has asked not to be named, was sent the clip by the authority after his wife illegally parked on zig zag markings outside De Warrene Academy in Conisbrough while dropping the couple’s daughters off.

He says the footage clearly shows his children, along with other pupils making their way to classes at the school in Gardens Lane.

He said: “Doncaster Council think it’s acceptable to share images of children to public without their parents’ or guardians consent as part of their video footage used to enforce parking fines

A still from the video showing the car parked outside De Warrene Academy in Conisbrough, with a number of pupils visible in the footage, Their faces have been blurred out by the resident who has made the complaint to Doncaster Council.

He says he was told that officials blur images in town centre CCTV but not for schools.

He added: “My wife received a parking fine for dropping the kids off at school and was sent footage which includes other children.

"Clearly that’s not right? Anyone committing a parking offence outside a school can see a clear image of numerous children and know which school they go to.”

“When someone breaks a parking law outside a school they get sent images of other children which are clear. I shouldn’t be able to view other children without their consent - it’s their personal data.”

He added: “No attempt has been made to blur or filter the image of children. As a parent I am concerned that images of children can be shared with other motorists who commit such an offence.”

In a letter to the authority, he said: “Reviewing the recorded footage, it has become apparent that not only are my daughters identifiable, but crucial information such as the school they attend is also evident.

"This raises significant safeguarding and data protection concerns, as the indiscriminate recording and sharing of such information with motorists constitutes a serious breach of privacy and potentially jeopardises the safety of vulnerable individuals, including children who may be under care.

"Furthermore, no attempt has been made to blur or filter the images, exacerbating the potential risks.

"I have been made aware of similar instances where recordings featuring other children have been shared with concerned parties, amplifying the seriousness of this issue. It is imperative to emphasise that such actions not only contravene established data protection regulations but also violate the fundamental rights of individuals, particularly children, to privacy and safeguarding.“In light of the aforementioned concerns, I kindly request that Doncaster City Council provide detailed information regarding the instances when and where my children were recorded for parking enforcement purposes.

"Additionally, I seek clarification on the measures being implemented to ensure compliance with data protection laws and safeguarding protocols in future parking enforcement operations.“As a parent, I am deeply committed to safeguarding the welfare and privacy of my children, and I trust that Doncaster City Council shares this paramount concern.”In a response to the resident shared with the Free Press, a Doncaster Council spokesman said the matter was being investigated and said: “I would advise you that the City of Doncaster Council takes its obligations under the UK General Data Protection Regulations very seriously, therefore this matter is currently being investigated, and a further communication will be sent to you when the investigation has concluded.”

He has also contacted the Information Commissioners’ Office asking for an investigation to be launched.