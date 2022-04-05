Anger after woman allows dog to pee on grave in Doncaster cemetery
A grieving relative has hit out after spotting a woman allowing her dog to urinate on a grave in a Doncaster cemetery.
The incident is said to have taken place in Rose Hill Cemetery last week, with the woman reportedly turning a blind eye to her dog urinating on flowers that had recently been placed on the memorial.
Describring the incident in a post on Facebook, a relative said: “I don’t know who it was but there was a lady walking through Rose Hill Cemetery with her friend and her dogs on leads and my mam witnessed her allowing her dog urinating all over my brother’s flowers and what is on top of his grave.
"We’ve just recently lost him – it’s hard enough to deal with the grief of losing a loved one without letting disrespectful people let their animals disrespect someone’s final resting place.”
Anyone with information can contact Doncaster Council via [email protected] or on 01302 736900.