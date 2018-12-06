 André Rieu’s first New Year’s Concert screening at Vue Cinema in Doncaster

The holiday season is upon us! As we look forward to the New Year, music fans across the country will be treated to André Rieu’s first ever New Year’s Concert, recorded in Sydney exclusively for cinema audiences to be shown on the big screen on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th January 2019.

Recorded at Sydney’s Town Hall in Australia earlier this month, the iconic violinist will present a brand-new concert to hundreds of thousands of fans in cinemas – the perfect way to chime in the New Year.

Commenting ahead of the cinema event, André said, “I am absolutely delighted to be bringing my first ever New Year’s concert to cinemas. To perform at the historic Sydney Town Hall was a real thrill, and I can’t wait to share the concert with audiences around the world. We have lots of surprises so look forward to sharing on the night!

New Years is always such a special time for me and my family, so I hope we can all come together to chime in the celebrations for 2019!”.

The majestic Sydney Town Hall in Sydney provides beautiful intimacy for this unique, first time performance, where he is joined by his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, with whom he has performed with for over 31 years. Bringing the music alive and enthralling fans were 160 dancers, all captured in HD for the big screen with over 18 cameras.

In addition, the maestro welcomes his world class Sopranos, the Platin Tenors, as he presents a spectacular festive concert of hope and hits, with a repertoire consisting of pieces from the worlds of classical and popular music.

Presented by leading event cinema specialist Piece Of Magic Entertainment, the concert will be hosted by Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who takes cinema audiences behind the scenes of the concert presentation, soaking up the atmosphere with the fans, as well as André taking fans on a very special tour around the beautiful city of Sydney!

André’s 2018 Maastricht shows were broadcast in cinemas across the UK and Ireland in July 2018, taking over £1.7 million, making the top grossing concert event cinema release of all time.

About André Rieu

Known for his energetic and festive live performances and with album and DVD sales of more than 40 million worldwide, André is the world’s leading pop classical artist and consistently appears on the worldwide list of highest-grossing touring artists. His Johann Strauss Orchestra, with up to 60 musicians, began in 1987, and for over three decades his spectacular live concerts have gained him hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world.



About Piece Of Magic Entertainment

Piece Of Magic Entertainment is a one-stop production and worldwide distribution company for artists, organizations and licensors, housing its own production studio, post-production facilities and crew. Event cinema titles across genres include gaming (League Of Legends), documentaries (Avicii True Stories, Nureyev) and concerts (André Rieu).

For more information: www.pieceofmagic.com