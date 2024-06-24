Ambulances and police at scene of second serious incident in Doncaster tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have been reported at the scene following reports of another serious incident in Doncaster tonight.

Police and paramedics have been reported at the scene of the incident in Arlott Way, Edlington for a number of hours. eyewitnesses have said.

Earlier, police were dealing with another serious emergency incident in Chalmers Drive, Clay Lane, with a cordon in place.

It is not thought the incidents are connected at this stage.