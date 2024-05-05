Ambulance crews at scene of serious emergency incident on major Doncaster road this lunchtime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paramedics are at the scene on Beckett Road between its junctions with Avenue Road and Auckland Road, near to the Ukrainian Centre, eyewitnesses have reported.

Traffic is understood to be building up in the area as emergency workers deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...