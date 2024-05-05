Ambulance crews at scene of serious emergency incident on major Doncaster road this lunchtime
Ambulance crews have been reported at the scene of a serious emergency incident on a key Doncaster route this lunchtime.
Paramedics are at the scene on Beckett Road between its junctions with Avenue Road and Auckland Road, near to the Ukrainian Centre, eyewitnesses have reported.
Traffic is understood to be building up in the area as emergency workers deal with the incident.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this morning’s incident.
