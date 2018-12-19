Ambulance bosses issue Mad Friday warning to South Yorkshire revellers 

South Yorkshire revellers are urged to think before they drink on Mad Friday, with ambulance service bosses expecting a traditional increase in calls.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust predicts that more than 3,500 emergency and routine 999 calls will be made tomorrow – a third more than normal.

The last Friday before Christmas, known as Mad Friday, is a popular day for Christmas parties and workers often finish early and head out drinking with friends.

Dr Steven Dykes,YAS’s Deputy Medical Director, said “Whilst we are dealing with alcohol-related incidents that could have been avoided we are not available to respond to life-threatening emergencies.

“We acknowledge that many of the alcohol-related calls we receive do require an emergency response and whilst these 999 calls are not inappropriate they could be avoided. We simply ask that you think before you drink so you don’t spoil your own night by ending it in the back of an ambulance.”

He urged revellers to drink responsibly to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on the ambulance service at its busiest time of the year:

Dr Dykes added: “We want everyone to enjoy the festive period, including our staff on duty.

“They are there to help people in their hour of need and it’s unacceptable to abuse or assault them.

“We operate a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and work closely with our police colleagues to ensure that any offenders are prosecuted.”