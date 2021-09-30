Amazon is recruiting 2,000 people for seasonal jobs in Doncaster - here's how to apply

This year, the company has created 10,000 new permanent jobs across the UK and is now looking for workers in its Doncaster warehouses in the run up to Christmas.

The seasonal roles are in addition to the 55,000 permanent employees Amazon has in the UK, offering competitive wages and benefits.

Prospective employees are encouraged to take live virtual tours to see what it’s like to work behind the scenes at the internet shopping giant.

Amazon is recruiting more than 2,000 workers for seasonal roles in Doncaster.

The jobs are in its UK network of fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations. More than 2,000 roles are available at the Amazon fulfilment centres and delivery stations in Doncaster.

Pay for Operations roles starts at a minimum of £10.00 p/h rising to £11.10 p/h in some parts of the UK for all full-time, part-time, temporary, or seasonal roles in Amazon’s fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations.

Amazon’s Doncaster iPort fulfilment centre Site Leader, David Benfell said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 2,000 positions available this year in Doncaster.

"Our seasonal associates play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

"We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year-after-year to Amazon and to welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on to full-time roles with the company after the festive period.”

To find out more about working at Amazon, from the range of roles on offer to the work environment, through career development, safety and community engagement, visit aboutamazon.co.uk/workplace.

To learn more about and apply for seasonal opportunities at Amazon, go to jobsatamazon.co.uk. To see what it’s like to work at an Amazon fulfilment centre, sign up for a virtual tour at uk.amazonfctours.com.