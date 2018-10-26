Amazing model village made of card and scrap wood created in the image of Doncaster

It has been five years in the making – but a disabled Doncaster pensioner has created a giant model town based on South Yorkshire.

Barrie Weston, of Armthorpe, decided to create his model after he suffered a serious bout of pneumonia in 2013.

Barrie Weston, of Armthorpe, pictured with his Model Village. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-20-10-18-ModelVillage-2

He was already disabled, having lost his hearing as a child, and suffering a stroke and heart problems.

But when he was made immobile by his breathing problems, he was determined to keep busy.

And to do that he drew up plans for his grand project – which now takes over a full sized 12ft by 6ft snooker table in his home.

The 75-year-old’s finished product has amazed his family – and he is already working on an extension.

Barrie Weston's Model Village. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-20-10-18-ModelVillage-6

Barrie was born and spent his early childhood in Barnsley,

At the age of four he suffered from mumps. Complications arising from the illness left him deaf.

He moved to Doncaster as a teenager.

As a young man, he went to work for what was then known as Northern Upholstery – now called DFS. The well-known firm, set up by Doncaster businessman Lord Kirkham, is based in Carcroft.

But he had to give up work after he suffered a stroke, at the age of 54.

Daughter Teresa said: “Dad was ill for a long time, and did a lot of painting and drawing.

“He started to draw a picture of what he wanted to do, and planned it all out. It is based on his childhood, in and around Doncaster and Barnsley.

Barrie had a stroke in 1997, and then a heart by-pass in 2009. He also suffers from sleep apnea, which means he needs a machine to help him breath at night.

It restricted his movement – but it did not affect his hands. He had done a lot of painting and created a detailed model bus, before starting his model town project.

Barrie has always been good with his hands and made furniture for a living until his stroke. He also made things at home.

“After his pneumonia, dad wanted to do something, not to sit and do nothing. That was how it got started.

“He has used scraps of wood and cardboard, and even crushed stones to make his own gravel.

“The old Doncaster Gaumont cinema is on the model, and so are a lot of old town centre shops.

“He's left room to extend it, with a connection under a bridge which will allow him to do so. He’s already made some houses and a hospital for the extension.

“The details are unbelievable.”

He has added a railway into the model after receiving train sets as a present from his family.

“I don’t think he’ll stop – he’ll just continue,” said Teresa. “It has given him a new lease of life.

“I think the model’s absolutely amazing – I’m really proud of what he’s done, and he’s really proud of it himself.”

