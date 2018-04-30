Alteration to Doncaster business park plan recommended for approval despite objections

Plans to amend the scale of a building on a Doncaster business park is recommended for approval despite objections.

Gazeley UK Ltd and Savills UK Ltd want to amend their plans to make one of the business units bigger in size on land south of Holme Wood Lane in Armthorpe.

Currently, the unit stands to be built at 16.5 metres high but developers want to increase it to 18.7 metres.

Residents and Armthorpe Parish Council have opposed the move.

Doncaster planning bosses received 11 formal objections from residents citing concerns about an increase in traffic, construction noise affecting nearby homes and the impact on house prices and the surrounding environment.

Armthorpe Parish Council have questioned the move and said 'the need for such a large building has not been demonstrated' and shared concerns raised by residents surrounding the site.

But Doncaster Council planning officer Mark Sewell recommended the alterations were approved.

He said: "On the basis of the considerations, the scheme is accordingly recommended for approval. The application to vary condition 25 is considered to be acceptable. The increase in height of Unit A, whilst shown to be 2.2m, in reality would result in an increase of 1.2m given that the applicants are also proposing to lower the floor levels by 1m.

"Given the scale of the building and its neighbours, and distances to neighbouring properties, it is not considered that this additional height would cause such harm to residential amenity or local character as to warrant refusal, when set against the existing permission."

Councillors on Doncaster Council's planning committee will make a decision on the plan tomorrow.