And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm February 5 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Blyth, entry slip road closure with a diversion route due to maintenance works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is what is happening on the roads this week

• M18, from 8pm February 21 to 6am March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 6 to junction 7, slip road and lane closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route via national highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm January 14 to 6am March 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 2 to junction 4, carriageway closure for carriageway improvements, diversion via highways England network and local authority network.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1(M), from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 37, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 3 and A1M southbound, junction 35, Lane closures for technology works.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 36, Lane closures for surveys.

• M18, from 8pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, Lane closures for technology works.

• M18, from 11.30pm March 15 to 6am March 16, slight delays): M18 northbound, junction 3, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A1(M), from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays: A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 35, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

• M18, from 8pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays: M18 northbound, junction 3, Lane closures for local authority works.

• M62, from 9pm March 19 to 6am March 20, slight delays: M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for inspections.