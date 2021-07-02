Doncaster's food hygiene ratings.

All of Doncaster's current zero star food hygiene rated venues, according to Food Standards Agency

Doncaster’s zero star food hygiene restaurants, takeaways and shops have been revealed.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 9:59 am

Food safety certificates issued by the Food Standards Agency show the places in Doncaster that currently have zero star ratings – meaning major improvement is necessary.

These are the venues in Doncaster that currently have the lowest ranked rating, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Details are taken from the latest available data on the FSA website. Some venues may no longer be trading

1. Doncaster's zero rated venues

Hare and Hounds, Church Street, Fishlake. Last inspected March 5, 2020.

2. Doncaster's zero rated venues

Hot Shop, Abbey Road, Dunscroft. Last inspected April 2021.

3. Doncaster's zero rated venues

Newroz Kurdish Restaurant, Copley Road. Last inspected November 2020.

4. Doncaster's zero rated venues

The Woolpack, Market Place, Doncaster. Last inspected September 2018.

