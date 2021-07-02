Food safety certificates issued by the Food Standards Agency show the places in Doncaster that currently have zero star ratings – meaning major improvement is necessary.

These are the venues in Doncaster that currently have the lowest ranked rating, according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Details are taken from the latest available data on the FSA website. Some venues may no longer be trading

Hare and Hounds, Church Street, Fishlake. Last inspected March 5, 2020.

Hot Shop, Abbey Road, Dunscroft. Last inspected April 2021.

Newroz Kurdish Restaurant, Copley Road. Last inspected November 2020.

The Woolpack, Market Place, Doncaster. Last inspected September 2018.