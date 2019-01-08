All in the memory of much-missed Doncaster man

An annual football game that honours the memory of a well-loved Conisbrough man, has raised another great sum for charity.

The Lee Pearsall Memorial Game raised £5,000 for this year’s chosen cause, The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield.

Held every Boxing Day since 2014, the match is in remembrance of former Conisbrough man Lee Pearsall, and draws crowds.

Lee was a well-known and highly regarded individual within the local Doncaster community, who worked as a plasterer.

Sadly, he died in 2014 at the young age of 30.

The recent event was inundated with support from local and national businesses who donated some incredible prizes to be won.

Some of these included the following; a break in the Yorkshire Dales, a flying experience, a signed Manchester United football, tickets for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock musical, and a weekend break with Comedy Store tickets in Manchester, plus many more.

Event organiser, Chris Hargrave, was delighted with the total sum raised.

He said “We have been completely blown away once again this year with the response and the support we have had.

“The Children’s Hospital Charity in Sheffield is a worthy cause and doing something like this helps remember Lee in a positive way, along with bringing our small community together to remember him.”

The event was held at Denaby United Football Club’s pitch, on Old Road, Conisbrough, where the club provided changing facilities and clubhouse to the event free of charge.

Planning is currently underway for next years event and the organisers are currently selecting their chosen charity.

Anyone who would like to support or donate to the event should contact Chris Hargrave by email at chrishargrave@live.co.uk or Shaun Woodward at swoodward711@yahoo.co.uk.