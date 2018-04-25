ALERT: Warning issued to Doncaster WhatsApp users over fraud scam

WhatsApp users in Doncaster are being warned about a new scam which could allow fraudsters to hack into their personal details.

Numerous Virgin Atlantic customers who use the mobile phone app have have been sent messages offering them two free flights with the airline.

The message encourages users to click on a link and claim their freebie as part of the company's 35th anniversary celebrations.

But the link takes travellers through to a malware website, which allows fraudsters to access their personal information

It appears to be coming from a fake Virgin website with the URL virginatlantic.com but with a full stop below the letter 'r'.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: "We’re aware of messages circulating on social media which promise free Virgin Atlantic tickets.

"This is not an official Virgin Atlantic competition and should be ignored."

The company added that official competitions will always be posted on their official social media accounts, which are highlighted with a blue tick on their page.

Other airlines have also been targeted by scammers.

Last year a scam emerged on Facebook promising free flights as part of Ryanair's 32nd anniversary.

And EasyJet issued a warning to customers last summer following a similar post that cropped up on the social media site.