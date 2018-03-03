ALERT: Thousands of supermarket foods recalled that could KILL if consumed

Thousands of items of food have been recalled by supermarkets because they have failed to list ingredients which may cause fatal reactions if consumed.

Asda have recalled Laila’s Mint Sauce as eggs are not declared on the list of ingredients, posing a risk to people who have an intolerance to eggs.

Tesco have recalled CO YO Coconut yoghurt alternative because it actually contains small amounts of dairy. Even thought this is a ‘trace’ amount it is still considered a health risk.

Also Country Kitchen coleslaw & potato salad 180g also contains milk which is not declared on the products list of ingredients.

Lidl have recalled Favorina Dip chocolate Easter eggs because they contain dairy which is listed in the ingredients but unfortunately it’s not written in English.

Anyone who has bought them is urged to return them to the store.