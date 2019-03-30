Alert issued over man wanted in connection with Doncaster rape 

An alert has been issued over a man wanted in connection with a rape in Doncaster.

Iraqi national Ako Hamaraouf, aged 48, is wanted in connection with a reported rape that is believed to have been committed in Doncaster in 2000.

Iraqi national Ako Hamaraouf.

The victim reported the matter to police in another force area in 2013 and an investigation began to locate him.

But despite extensive enquiries, including seeking the help of national and international agencies, Ako has not yet been located.

Police are now asking Doncaster residents for their help in finding him.

Detective Constable Billy McLean said: “Since this matter was reported to us in 2013, we have been working with forces across the country and a range of national and international agencies in a bid to trace Ako Hamarouf.

“This has included circulating his details to all forces nationally, working with Immigration and Department for Work and Pensions to try and find a current address or location for Ako, and sharing information with Interpol.

“I appreciate that the photograph we hold of Ako is an old one, so his appearance may have changed, but we know he was living in Doncaster in 2000. He may have stayed in the area or moved elsewhere in the country.

“It’s vitally important we locate Ako so we can speak to him in connection with our ongoing investigation. If you recognise this man or his name, and believe you know where he might be, please contact South Yorkshire Police.”

Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 820 of 19 July 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers to give information anonymously on 0800 555 111.