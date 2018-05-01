ALERT: Doncaster Snapchat users warned about scam that threatens to share your NUDE photos

Snapchat is being flooded with scam messages threatening to share users' nude photos and wipe all the pics from the app.

The company is warning people about a fake message that tells users their saved pictures, known as 'memories', will be deleted unless they share the notification.

READ MORE: From diagnosis to death in a fortnight - Sheffield family's heartache over doting dad's killer condition

Two other hoax messages have also been spotted. One of which claims all 'nude/pornographic photos' will be shared publicly on Snapchat's official Twitter account, and another that falsely claims you will soon have to pay a $3.99 fee to use the app.

READ MORE: PICTURES: Carnage as 'drunken yobs' smash lorries together in sick 'demolition derby' after breaking into Sheffield haulage firm

All three fake messages reportedly surfaced last week.

Snapchat has since taken to Twitter to alert users that these threatening messages are scams and personal pictures will not be shared.

READ MORE: Police still hunting yobs who smashed up Sheffield lorry yard in 'demolition derby'

The firm tweeted: "We're aware of a Screenshot going around with a rumor about your Memories – don't worry! This is #fake news."