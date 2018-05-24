Alert as nuisance bikers problem spreads to central Doncaster

Nuisance bikers are becoming a problems in Doncaster town centre, police have warned.

The central Doncaster area has seen issues surfacing over antisocial behaviour involving morotobikes, and has just run its first operation involving a newly formed specialist team of officers on off-road motorcycles.

Recent weeks have seen the emergence of the issue in the Doncaster central area, which has previously been mainly associated with areas further out of town.

But Insp Lynne Lancaster said vehicle related anti-social behaviour had begun to surface nearer the town centre

There have been recent reports of nuisance drivers 'wheelspinning' at night at the car park at the Lakeside shopping centre, as well as bikers in parks near the town centre.

Insp Lancaster said of nine complaints of antisocial behaviour on Sunday, May 20, the hot Sunday after the Royal wedding, five were vehicle related.

"It is a new issue for the central area," she said. "It has previously been more of problem in the East and West neighbourhoods. "We are now seeing it in Cantley Park, Sandall Park and Sandall Beat.

"We have already had a crackdown, the first operation we have had with the new police off road team. It is a new emerging issue for us."

Police recently extended their team of officers who are trained to pursue nuisance motorcyclists.

They have brought in another of the off-road bikes which police are currently using to help stop and catch the rogue motorcyclists and quad bikers.

More officers are also being trained up to use them, which will take the total to seven.