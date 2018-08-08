Albert ready to rock West End

A schoolboy from Doncaster has landed a leading role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock The Musical.

Albert Atack, 10, will play Zack – the lead guitar role in the extravaganza.

Albert Atack will play Zack in the West End extravaganza.

Albert said he was over the moon to be joining the cast of the show which is currently playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End of London.

Albert, a pupil at Doncaster’s Hill House School, was invited to attend Rock School in December and since then he has been going to London every few weeks to practise singing, acting and jamming on the electric guitar.

He attended multiple auditions before he found out he had the part of Zack.

Albert is already busy in rehearsals with the rest of the cast, preparing to make his stage debut at the end of August.

Based on the iconic, hit movie, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a supply teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping mind-blowing rock band.

Albert is no stranger to the stage, having played numerous roles in various productions at Hill House School.

Albert said: “I watched the show last summer and decided that I really wanted to be up there as Zack!

“It’s amazing being amongst other children who enjoy rocking as much as I do.

“So far I’m finding it exciting and challenging, it’s an incredible experience.

“I am really lucky to have such supportive teachers who have encouraged and believed in me. Thank you especially to Mrs Lee, Mrs Bodman, Mr Webb, Mrs Mellors and Mr Laszkowicz.”

Head of drama at Hill House, Jonathan Ross, said, “Albert is a fantastic talent!

“Over the years he has taken on many roles with an ability and maturity far beyond his years.

“It has been a joy to see his career progress through school and beyond.

“He will, undoubtedly, prove a success on the West End and we could not be more proud of him as he takes his first steps from the stage of Hill House to treading the boards of The Gillian Lynne Theatre, London.”

Visit uk.schoolofrockthe musical.com to find out more about the show.