Air ambulance scrambled to scene after major incident at Doncaster level crossing

Eye witnesses have reported an incident at the Penny’s Crossing railway level crossing in Rossington tonight.

They told the Free Press that an air ambulance was sent to the scene.

One said: “The gates are locked up their so you can’t cross the train line unless you climb over the fence.”