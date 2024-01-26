News you can trust since 1925
Air ambulance scrambled to scene after major incident at Doncaster level crossing

An air ambulance has been scrambled to the scene after a major incident at a Doncaster level crossing this evening.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Jan 2024, 20:38 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 20:46 GMT
Eye witnesses have reported an incident at the Penny’s Crossing railway level crossing in Rossington tonight.

They told the Free Press that an air ambulance was sent to the scene.

One said: “The gates are locked up their so you can’t cross the train line unless you climb over the fence.”

We have contacted the emergency services and will bring you more as we get it.