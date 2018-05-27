Air ambulance lands on carriageway after after car overturns on motorway

An air ambulance has landed on a South Yorkshire motorway after an accident in which a car overturned.

The incident happened on the earlier this afternoon on the southbound carriageway of the M18 between junctions 4 (Armthorpe) and 3 (Doncaster).

All emergency services attended the scene and the southbound carriageway - which was completely closed from junction 4 - is still reduced to two lanes.

The northbound carriageway was also stopped while the air ambulance attended, but is now fully reopened.

The Highways Agency said they are currently 'in the process' of removing the closure at junction 4.