Air ambulance lands at serious emergency incident near to Doncaster Racecourse tonight

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident on a major road near to Doncaster Racecourse tonight.

Police and paramedics are at the scene on Leger Way near to the Racecourse Roundabout, eyewitnesses have reported, with the air ambulance reported to have landed nearby.

Heavy traffic is also building up in the area along Leger Way, Carr House Road, Bawtry Road and Bennetthorpe.

