Air ambulance lands at scene of serious medical emergency in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The air ambulance landed and paramedics were called to a serious medical emergency incident in Doncaster.

Eyewitnesses reported the aircraft landing off Wath Road in Mexborough at around 9pm last night, near to The Roman Hotel.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a medical incident at a private address in Mexborough on Wednesday evening. No further details are available.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...