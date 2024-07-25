Air ambulance lands at scene of serious medical emergency in Doncaster
The air ambulance landed and paramedics were called to a serious medical emergency incident in Doncaster.
Eyewitnesses reported the aircraft landing off Wath Road in Mexborough at around 9pm last night, near to The Roman Hotel.
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a medical incident at a private address in Mexborough on Wednesday evening. No further details are available.”
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that its officers had not been involved in the incident.
