Air ambulance lands at scene of serious medical emergency in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jul 2024, 12:51 BST
The air ambulance landed and paramedics were called to a serious medical emergency incident in Doncaster.

Eyewitnesses reported the aircraft landing off Wath Road in Mexborough at around 9pm last night, near to The Roman Hotel.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources attended a medical incident at a private address in Mexborough on Wednesday evening. No further details are available.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that its officers had not been involved in the incident.

