Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident near Doncaster level crossing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident near to a Doncaster level crossing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the incident on Marshland Road, Moorends around 4pm, an eyewitness said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unconfimed reports say a car crashed into a house near to the railway line, with police and paramedics all called to the scene.