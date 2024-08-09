Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident near Doncaster level crossing
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident near to a Doncaster level crossing.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Marshland Road, Moorends around 4pm, an eyewitness said.
Unconfimed reports say a car crashed into a house near to the railway line, with police and paramedics all called to the scene.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of this afternoon’s incident.
