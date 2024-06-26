Air ambulance lands as serious emergency incident shuts Doncaster road tonight
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a major serious incident which has closed a key Doncaster road tonight.
Emergency services have been at the scene on Carr House Road near to the junction with Chequer Road with police and paramedics all reported at the scene by eyewitnesses.
The air ambulance was also reported to have landed in nearby Elmfield Park by bystanders.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of tonight’s incident.
