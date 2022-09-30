Air ambulance and emergency services at serious incident on Doncaster country road
The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident near Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:41 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th September 2022, 1:41 pm
Emergency services have been at the scene of the emergency at Low Levels Bank between Hatfield and Sandtoft.
Photos from the scene show fire engines, police vehicles and paramedics all at the scene with recovery vehicles also in attendance near to a crossroads on the link road which leads into the Isle of Axholme.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.