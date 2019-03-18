Aiming to ensure patients get a restful nights sleep at Doncaster hospitals

Given patients a silent night at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals is the aim of clinicians as they launch the ‘Shh’ campaign.

Launching this week, Sleep Helps Healing (or Shh) is a new initiative for the Trust which will see the implementation of a few simple rules for staff to follow as patients get ready to journey to the land of nod.

The main objective of the campaign is to minimise, as much as possible, all noise, ensuring individuals can snooze peacefully and without interruption.

Countless studies show that sleep is incredibly important to health. A lack of shut-eye can lead to a weakened immune system, an increased sensitivity to pain as well as general irritability.

Despite the best efforts of hospital staff, wards can be very noisy places due to a number of factors, often leading to broken and unsatisfactory sleep for many patients.

In order to address this issue DBTH, following an example set by South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, will be implementing the Shh scheme, introducing rules for staff to follow including lights to be dimmed from 11pm, and patients asked to switch all devices to silent and headphones used where possible and all equipment to be placed within easy reach for staff and all buzzers, alarms and bleeps addressed as quickly as possible.

In addition staff to wear soft-soled footwear to reduce any noise from movement and upon entry to the ward, patients will be asked about their sleeping routine, with their care plan tailored to fit preferences. This they hope will ensure a good nights sleep for patients.