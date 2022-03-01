Hundreds of bags of clothes, toiletries and medical supplies have been collected and will be shipped out to Poland later this week.

But donations are still being sought and a Doncaster gym which forced to suspend collections after being swamped with aid donations is now taking in supplies again.

Nuffield Health off White Rose Way is once again taking in items and is aksing for clothes and toys for children, clothes for adults, basic necessities and toiletries, blankets and sleeping bags, dog and cat food as well as blankets, leashes and collars for dogs.

Doncaster is rallying for Ukraine - with the Mansion House lit up in yellow and blue to show solidarity.

The gym is open for donations on weekends from 8am to 8pm and weekdays from 6:30am to 10pm.

Meanwhile, Sheffield based medical supplies firm Bolton Surgical Limited has freed up warehouse space for supplies heading to Poland for Ukrainian refugees.

A spokesman said: “We are freeing up much needed space to enable collecting points to receive further supplies which are so desperately needed at the border with Poland.

“A convoy is leaving for Poland tomorrow with further transportation being organised in the coming days and weeks.

“Our business community must pull together and use/pool resources to help the crisis in Ukraine any way we can.”

Here’s a list of places in Doncaster taking donations – and the things they are looking for so they can be delivered to Poland where many Ukrainians have fled to following the attack.

St Peter’s in Chains, Chequer Road, Doncaster

On Wednesday, volunteers will be collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. A lorry has been organised by the Polish community and will take all donations to those most in need. Please bring any items to the church hall on Wednesday.

St Paul’s Church, 21 Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, Doncaster

Donations can be taken to the church on Wednesday between 9am - 10.30am.

Convent of the Daughters of St Francis de Sales, 54 High Street Bentley

This is the convent house adjoining Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, Bentley. The front door of the house is round the corner from the church looking onto Church Street.

If there is no reply, bags may be left in the porch, the front outer door is open during daylight hours.

Donations can be made until Thursday after which supplies will be shipped to Warsaw in Poland so they can be passed on to relevant organisations. They are collecting 24/7 until Thursday 3 March

List of suggested items

These are the most requested donation items.

• Plasters

• Bandages / First aid kits

• Painkillers

• Cleaning supplies

• Toilet paper

• Toiletries

• Sanitary products

• Warm clothes (adult and children)

• New underwear

• Footwear

• Gloves/Hats/Scarves

• Backpacks

• Blankets and Pillows

• Tents and sleeping bags

• Torches and candles

• Prams and strollers

• Formula milk

• Nappies

• Vacuum flasks

• Non-perishable foods (such and tinned foods, pasta, rice etc)

Items below are only being taken at certain collection points so you may wish to check first.

• Toys

• Pet food

• Pet collars

• Pet leads