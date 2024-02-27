"Aggressive" man arrested near to Doncaster school after making threats in street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers were called to Thorne Road in the Town Fields area of Doncaster at around 8.15am on Friday 23 February to reports of a man being aggressive and making threats in the street, South Yorkshire Police said.

"Officers attended and a 38-year-man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences,” a brief statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The local policing team officers delivered increased patrols in the area throughout the day, including around a nearby school, to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Police were called to arrest an "aggressive" man making threats near a Doncaster school.

Town Field Primary School and Hall Cross Academy are both situated near to Thorne Road, with residents reporting a number of police vehicles near to the schools throughout the day as officers carried out checks.

The police incident came just a few days after a woman was sexually assaulted in the same area.

The woman managed to escape and raced home to report the assault which took place at around 11.40am on February 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A woman was walking through Town Fields when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man who wasn't known to her.

“The victim managed to escape and reported the incident to our officers when she returned home a short time later.

“Enquiries are ongoing our officers are working closely with the victim to offer appropriate support.”

The man is described as black, in his 30s, with an African accent and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He was wearing a black zipped hoody and dark trousers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have any information that could help our officers with their investigation into this sexual assault, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 370 of 21 February 2024.”

You can also submit information to police via the South Yorkshire Police online portal at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.