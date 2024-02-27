"Aggressive" man arrested near to Doncaster school after making threats in street
Officers were called to Thorne Road in the Town Fields area of Doncaster at around 8.15am on Friday 23 February to reports of a man being aggressive and making threats in the street, South Yorkshire Police said.
"Officers attended and a 38-year-man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences,” a brief statement said.
“The local policing team officers delivered increased patrols in the area throughout the day, including around a nearby school, to provide reassurance to the local community.”
Town Field Primary School and Hall Cross Academy are both situated near to Thorne Road, with residents reporting a number of police vehicles near to the schools throughout the day as officers carried out checks.
The police incident came just a few days after a woman was sexually assaulted in the same area.
The woman managed to escape and raced home to report the assault which took place at around 11.40am on February 21.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A woman was walking through Town Fields when she was approached and sexually assaulted by a man who wasn't known to her.
“The victim managed to escape and reported the incident to our officers when she returned home a short time later.
“Enquiries are ongoing our officers are working closely with the victim to offer appropriate support.”
The man is described as black, in his 30s, with an African accent and around 5ft 7ins tall.
He was wearing a black zipped hoody and dark trousers.
"If you have any information that could help our officers with their investigation into this sexual assault, please contact us by calling 101 and quoting incident number 370 of 21 February 2024.”
You can also submit information to police via the South Yorkshire Police online portal at http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
If you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can submit information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers through their UK call centre on 0800 555 111. You can also reach them online by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.