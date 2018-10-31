Adorable Warty piglets take their first steps at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s cutest new arrivals have braved their first steps out into the world - as you can see in this video.

The three-week-old Visayan Warty Piglets, made up of two males and three females, stepped out into their reserve for the first time this week – obediently following their first time mum Trish.

The record breaking new litter of piglets, recognised by their stripy coat to help camouflage them while they are young, is enthralling half term visitors.

“It has been amazing to see the piglets running around the main reserve with their mum, and we hope to unite them soon with their father, Troy,” said Animal Manager Debbie Porter.

"Trish is proving to be a wonderful mother – looking after all five of her babies – and they are proving to be extremely popular with visitors.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP), in Doncaster, has been working with the EAZA Ex situ Programme (EEP) and the piglets are playing an important step in the global conservation for the species.

The EEP coordinator for Visayan Warty Pigs, Lidia Przybylska, said: “It’s very rare to get five piglets in a litter. It has happened only five times before in the history of this EEP - that’s only 3 per cent of all litters.”

Trish and Troy, who are both six years old, are part of an international programme to support the Visayan Warty Pig - a forest dwelling relative of the pig - which is now extinct in 98 per cent of its former range in the Philippines.

Hunting and deforestation is pushing this species to extinction and the piglets will offer hope for the future to stop their species becoming extinct.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park and the YWP Foundation support many conservation projects around the world.

