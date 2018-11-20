High-octane chase scene footage from the set of an upcoming The Fast and the Furious spin-off has emerged.

Brilliant action shots show a 4x4 tearing away from three Land Rovers and a motorbike at a disused power station between Doncaster and Selby.

These photos show the final day of filming new Fast and Furious spin off at Eggborough. (Photo: SWNS).

Megastars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Idris Elba and Jason Statham have been filming there in recent weeks.

Shots that have surfaced today show Vanessa Kirby, a star of Netflix series The Crown, in a vehicle next to Statham's stunt double.

The pair appear to be involved in a high speed chase and a character in one of the cars behind is leaning out of a window firing gunshots at them.

The power station was used for a filming shoot.

Drones and large pieces of filming equipment attached to cars can be seen following the vehicles as they zoom round a corner.

It's been reported that the cast and crew descended on the location, Eggborough power station, to film scenes set in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

The pictures and video were captured yesterday on what was thought to be the last day of filming in Yorkshire.

The Fast and Furious spin off is called Hobbs and Shaw.

Action film Hobbs and Shaw will feature Furious characters Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled to be released on August 2 next year.

Last week, Dwayne Johnson dropped into a Doncaster gym for a 90 minute workout, stunning regulars.

Filming has been taking place over the last few weeks. (Photo: SWNS)

High octane chase scenes were being filmed. (Photo: SWNS).

Eggbrough Power Station doubled as Chernobyl for the filming. (Photo: SWNS).

Photos of the movie shoot have emerged.

Camera crews captured the action of a high octane car chase. (Photo: SWNS).

The chase involved a number of vehicles.