"Absolute shambles": Askern Music Festival blasted by angry fans as safety fears axe concert

Angry and upset fans have blasted Askern Music Festival and Doncaster Council after this summer’s music spectacular was axed over safety fears.

The annual show was due to take place in the village on July 13 featuring acts such as soul sensation Billy Ocean, 90s indie pop favourites The Farm and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan.

But last night, organisers announced that the plug had been pulled – with the event postponed until the summer of next year and moved to Doncaster Rovers’ Eco Power Stadium.

South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire Service as well as Doncaster Council’s environmental health and highways department had all objected to the event at Askern Events Field over safety concerns, leading the authority’s licensing sub-committee to reject the application.

Askern Music Festival has been axed for this summer over safety concerns.

But the move has not gone well with music fans, with many taking aim at the organisers over the cancellation.

One fumed: “Fantastic. An absolute p*** take for people who’ve booked and paid for rail and hotels.”

Another stormed: “What an absolute shambles yet again!

“Askern Music Festival should have focused more on maintaining what they had rather than trying to rapidly expand beyond what you could realistically manage, the festival was great first few years absolute joke now.

“This is what you get when you attempt to grow far too quickly. Fans let down for another year. I’d be pretty embarrassed if I were you guys right now.”

Another fumed: “Such a shame that what was once a lovely local family event has been tainted.”

Another wrote: “Pretty poor from Donny Council so close to the event. The red tape is unbelievable, it's as if local councils no longer want people to have enjoyment.”

But others backed organisers over the cancellation.

One said: “Know what work goes into something as big as this, really feel for you. Re-energise and go again.”

Another added: “I’m happy to wait until next year and still support AMF, we will be there!”

"How very sad,” shared another. “We were so looking forward to joining you this year but it’s all an adventure and we'll be with you at the next stage cheering you on and enjoying the best music you can possibly source. Already looking forward to next year's event.”

A spokesman for AMF said: "The decision to postpone comes after extensive work from the team to explore alternative venues within the area, all of which failed to meet the stringent safety requirements imposed by the Council.

"Despite our team’s intensive efforts to keep the festival in Askern, we have outgrown the town and can no longer feasibly hold the event here.

“We exhausted every possible avenue to address all aspects of safety, but unfortunately, our efforts fell short. The site’s limitations combined with the rigorous safety standards set by the Council presented a challenge that was just too much for us to overcome.

“However, we’re turning this challenge into an opportunity for an even bigger and better event. We are thrilled to announce that we are collaborating with Club Doncaster to secure The Eco Power Stadium for 2025 with the Main Stage located on the pitch, and the surrounding areas of the stadium also being used for further performances and entertainment.”

Next year’s festival will be held on the June 7, with much of the proposed line-up for 2024 the same – although Billy Ocean will not be available and organisers say they lined up a new “indie” headliner.

Tickets bought for this year’s show will be valid for 2025 and organisers say that requests for refunds will be considered on a “case by case” basis.

The statement added: “We kindly request your support by retaining your tickets, as this will greatly aid us in planning and delivering an unforgettable festival experience next year.

“While the lineup will remain largely the same, we understand the inconvenience this change may cause for some people. We are happy to address these refund requests on a case-by-case basis up until July 13, 2024.”

To request a refund, contact [email protected].

The statement added: “We truly appreciate your understanding and continued support – it means everything to us. The spirit of Askern Music Festival has always been about coming together as a community with friends and family to celebrate music.

We are disappointed to have faced another significant hurdle. However, we remain committed to making 2025 the biggest music event Doncaster has ever experienced, at a new and truly spectacular venue.”

It is the latest setback in a turbulent few years for the festival.

Last year’s event saw the concert switch to Thornhurst Manor – but the show was dogged by problems and complaints.

The festival was hit by traffic and weather issues as well as lengthy bar queues, with some gig goers vowing never to return.

Last summer, thousands flocked to Thornhurst Manor for performances by Razorlight, The Enemy, former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan and Space – but many revellers endured three hour queues at the bar and 90 minute waits to exit the car park at the end of the show which had to be cut short due to thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

There were also problems with card readers and overflowing toilets – with some festivalgoers vowing never to return.

In a full and frank statement, bosses admitted they had ‘underestimated the scale of the task at hand’ and thanked music lovers for their ‘unwavering support’ amid the problems, which they said were ‘completely inexcusable.’