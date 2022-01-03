'Absolute nightmare' bumpy Doncaster road to close for long-awaited repairs

Norwich Road in Wheatley has been testing drivers for a number of years with its badly damaged, uneven surface and pot holes caused by years of erosion caused by cars and buses.

Now Doncaster Council has revealed work on repairing the battered road will take place.

A spokesman for Wheatley, Wheatley Hills, Intake and Clay Lane Labour Action Group said: “We're happy to announce that road fesurfacing will be taking place on Norwich Road, from February 19 lasting for at least two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norwich Road in Wheatley is to undergo extensive road repairs.

"We know its been an absolute nightmare for road users for years so hopefully this resolves some of the issues with the surface.

"The road will be opened up each evening however access will be restricted during the day."