‘Absolute life saver:’ Woman’s bid to track down van driver who came to rescue on M18

A Doncaster woman motorist has launched an appeal to track down a ‘life saver’ van driver who came to her rescue on the M18 motorway.

Stacey McIntyre says she was saved from a “long, cold miserable walk” along the motorway after the driver came to her aid when she ran out of fuel.

The man came to the rescue on the M18.

Sharing her appeal on Facebook she wrote: “Looking for the young man that saved me from a long cold miserable walk along the M18 yesterday at 1:45.

“We were heading from Sheffield towards Doncaster.

“The young man was driving a white van, I'd say mid 20s, works in blinds, was travelling from Nottingham and got off the motorway the junction before we did for Lakeside.

“He is an absolute life saver and went out of his way to help us get sorted and back on our way, (this dip**** ran out of fuel).

“Would love to find him and send him a beer or 12!”