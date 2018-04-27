ABBA reunite to release first new music in 35 years

ABBA have confirmed that they have reunited to release two new songs - after 35 years apart.

The iconic quartet - Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - revealed in a statement today that the “unexpected” new tracks are on the way later this year.

The news comes after it was revealed that we can also expect to see them back on stage - but in digital form.

The band have been working on creating a two-hour TV special which will feature them performing as computer-generated digital versions of themselves.

They then plan to launch a tour using the avatars on stage, marking the first time they have hit the road since 1979.

In a statement today, they revealed: "The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence.

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did.

“And it was like time had stood still and that we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyous experience.

“It resulted in two new songs and one of them, I Still Have Faith In You will be performed by or digital selves in a TV special produced by NBC and the BBC aimed for broadcasting in December.

“We may have been old, but the song is new. And it feels good.”

The virtual “Abbatars” had previously been announced; and will form the basis of a “digital gig” - meaning the band themselves won’t be performing, but the group can still be experienced in a concert environment.

The “Abbatars” will tour the world in 2019 and 2020, it was announced.

Last year, in a TV interview Andersson had revealed why the band had parted ways in the early 1980s.

Speaking to Ross King on ITV’s Lorraine, the serial hitmaker explained that his move towards musical theatre was what ultimately drew a line under the iconic quartet’s time together.

“We [he and Björn Ulvaeus] said we want to try this thing, writing for the theatre.

“And Tim Rice came along so that gave us a big opportunity, so we just go along."

They had previously been resistant towards the idea of reforming.

There are still no plans for the group to perform together in person, however.

The band are believed to have sold around 375 million records thanks to hits such as 'Waterloo' released in their 1970s heyday.