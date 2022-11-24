Abandoned Doncaster farmhouse linked to schoolgirl stabbing tragedy is put up for sale

And it has now gone on the market for £395,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Silvester authorised the release of 24-year-old Carol Barratt from psychiatric care in April 1991, shortly before she killed 11-year-old Emma Brodie in the shopping centre. She had previously been detained for threatening a young girl with a knife in Doncaster.

The abandoned farmhouse linked to a Doncaster stabbing tragedy is on the market.

After the tragedy, the property was abandoned and the deserted gothic manor on the outskirts of Doncaster became a timewarp, littered with reminders of the past after being left to go to rack and ruin.

Several years ago, video of the crumbling building, which is situated alongside the A638 at Hampole, was uploaded onto video sharing website YouTube, giving a fascinating glimpse inside the building which has become a magnet for vandals as well as urbex fans - people who like to explore ruined buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquiry found that Dr Silvester had made 'a serious error of clinical judgement' and he seems to have moved out of his Hampole home soon afterwards, although he continued to practice at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The Grade II listed building dates from the early 19th century, although parts of the house are thought to be much older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house, on a plot of around 3.5 acres – is listed as having four bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for five cars.