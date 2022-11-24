Abandoned Doncaster farmhouse linked to schoolgirl stabbing tragedy is put up for sale
An abandoned 17th century Doncaster farmhouse linked to the tragic fatal stabbing of a Doncaster schoolgirl more than 30 years ago has been put up for sale.
Ivy Farmhouse, which has been known locally as the ‘Doctor’s House' for many years, belonged to Doncaster psychiatrist Neil Silvester who found notoriety in 1991 when it was revealed that he allowed a patient with serious mental health problems to be released from care - just days before she stabbed an 11-year-old girl to death in Doncaster's Arndale (now Frenchgate) shopping centre.
And it has now gone on the market for £395,000.
Dr Silvester authorised the release of 24-year-old Carol Barratt from psychiatric care in April 1991, shortly before she killed 11-year-old Emma Brodie in the shopping centre. She had previously been detained for threatening a young girl with a knife in Doncaster.
After the tragedy, the property was abandoned and the deserted gothic manor on the outskirts of Doncaster became a timewarp, littered with reminders of the past after being left to go to rack and ruin.
Several years ago, video of the crumbling building, which is situated alongside the A638 at Hampole, was uploaded onto video sharing website YouTube, giving a fascinating glimpse inside the building which has become a magnet for vandals as well as urbex fans - people who like to explore ruined buildings.
An inquiry found that Dr Silvester had made 'a serious error of clinical judgement' and he seems to have moved out of his Hampole home soon afterwards, although he continued to practice at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
The Grade II listed building dates from the early 19th century, although parts of the house are thought to be much older.
The house, on a plot of around 3.5 acres – is listed as having four bedrooms, a swimming pool and a garage for five cars.
The listing notes the house needs £150,000 to £250,000 to 'bring it back to mint condition'. It adds the 'expected value when finished [will be] in excess of £1m.' Despite previous news reports to the contrary, the listing says the property is 'not listed in anyway [sic]'.