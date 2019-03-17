A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire closed after ‘serious’ crash

The A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire has been closed following a serious crash, in which a vehicle crossed from one side of the road to the other.

The road has been closed in both directions between junction 37 for Barnsley and junction 38 for Doncaster.

The A1(M) motorway near Doncaster (pic: Google)

Highways England said just before 3.15pm that all emergency services were at the scene, and diversions were in place.

Northbound traffic should exit at junction 37 and follow the route marked with a black diamond symbol on local road signs. This will route traffic east on the A635 towards Doncaster and then north on the A638 to junction 38 of the A1(M).

Southbound traffic should exit at junction 38 and follow the route marked with a yellow square symbol on local road signs. This will route traffic via the above route in reverse (A638 south towards Doncaster and then west on the A635 to junction 37 of the A1(M)).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey and consider alternative routes, where possible.

South Yorkshire Police was unable to say at this stage whether anyone had been injured in the crash.