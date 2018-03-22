A world of fun heading to town

Astronauts, innovative workshops and a pop-up cinema will all come to Doncaster this July, as the DN Festival Does Space arrives in the region.

Right Up Our Street is bringing this colourful, family-friendly, and exciting space-themed festival to Doncaster, kicking off on the evening of Friday July 27 and running throughout the weekend at locations across the town, including Sir Nigel Gresley Square and the Village at Waterdale Shopping Centre.

Sally Lockey, project director for Right Up Our Street, said: “Right Up Our Street is about people in Doncaster choosing, making, seeing and sharing great art, music, theatre, film, dance, radio, poetry, and more. We are so excited about this year’s first festival.

“Using the theme of space we have invited and commissioned a number of Yorkshire-based artist to showcase ambitious work alongside a small number of handpicked nationally touring pieces. Doncaster’s own Lioness Theatre presenting ‘The Black Stuff’ and Jenkinson-Parks

will be some of the many highlights.

“Thanks to Right Up Our Street’s continued relationship with Without Walls Associate Touring Network. we’ll be welcoming the innovative dance theatre piece ‘Urban Astronaut,’ by Highly Sprung, and the beautifully post-apocalyptic ‘The Wheel House,’ by Acrajou.

“As with all our past festivals, empty spaces within the Village at Waterdale Shopping Centre will be reimagined and shop units will become hands-on free activity spaces for families alongside festival food, and pop up performances.”

The summer festival will see a giant inflatable venue called The Big M take over Sir Nigel Gresley Square, this will become a central hub for everything from a sci-fi Cosy Cinema screening, to a family rave.

“We are already talking to a number of businesses about potential sponsorship and partnerships around these events as we want to make sure that we are delivering events that Doncaster can really be proud of,” added Sally.

“There is already so much to be excited about with the commissions for this festival and more activities and events will be announced soon.”

Visit www.rightupourstreet.co.uk for more details on everything the festival entails.