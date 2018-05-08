A very unusual donation to Doncaster charity shop

Barnardo’s store in Scawsby has been donated a fine set of shark’s teeth. The full set of jaws were donated to the shop in Barnsley Road, where they stood out from the more usual clothes, books and bric-a-brac.

Barnardo’s Store assistant Christine Thompson said: “We occasionally get odd things donated, but this is our first full set of shark’s teeth. It’s great to have them! We are always really grateful for the generous donations from local people and it’s amazing what people unearth when they start looking.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers and donors for their continued support, which really does make a difference to so many children’s lives.”

Christine Needham, who is a retired teacher, and Jackie Spilman, a retired hairdresser, are both Scawsby volunteers. Christine on behalf of them both said: “Now we are retired we like to think we are giving something back to the community and Barnardo’s is a charity we both love working for - as do all the volunteers here.”

Volunteer Geraldine Mather loves chatting to customers and the friendliness of the other volunteers and staff and Amy Snape is one of the youngest volunteers, who joined to get work experience such as till experience and helping to sort, price, and steam clothes. She enjoys meeting people and helping Barnardo’s.

Volunteers are the backbone of Barnardo’s shops and the charity would not be able to do what it does without them. Volunteering with Barnardo’s is a great way to make new friends as well as a chance to add to your CV.

It’s very friendly team in Scawsby so anyone interested should just pop into the store in Unit 3, Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster DN5 8QE.