A resting place for pets opens at South Yorkshire landmark building

A pet crematorium has opened at Cannon Hall in Barnsley

The crematorium at the side of Cannon Hall’s walled gardens, will provide individual cremations for pets in a secluded area of the park, which is hidden away from public view.

The bespoke service is being delivered by Barnsley Council which owns and operates Cannon Hall Museum, Park and Gardens. It is believed to be the first council to launch a service of this kind. Councillor Roy Miller officially opened the pet crematorium at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Also there to support the opening was pictured (From left) Coun Roy Miller, Cabinet Spokesman for Place at Barnsley Council, John Walker from Cawthorne Parish Council, Anthony Devonport, group leader for Bereavement Services at Barnsley Council, and Coun John Wilson.

Currently pet cremations are arranged by local vet practices and carried out by private firms, with pet owners from Barnsley and the surrounding areas having to travel as far as Doncaster to arrange an individual cremation for their pet.

The pet crematorium at Cannon Hall will ensure pets are carefully cremated on their own, and their ashes prepared personally by staff in accordance with their owners’ wishes.

People can choose to scatter their pet's ashes or place a small memorial plaque in a special woodland area of the park. A farewell room has also been built where owners can go to discuss their requirements or say their last goodbye.

Cannon Hall Museum, Park and Gardens is part of the Barnsley Museums portfolio, owned and operated by Barnsley Council. The plans to turn an old potting shed at Cannon Hall into a pet crematorium will generate income to pay for council services.

Coun Roy Miller, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place at Barnsley Council, said: “Cannon Hall is a special place for dog lovers and their families, with thousands of people visiting the beautiful park and gardens each year.

“At Barnsley Council we have many years’ experience in delivering bereavement services and we understand how distressing the loss of a pet can be. The crematorium will ensure a high-quality service to meet the wishes of pet owners in Barnsley and the surrounding areas within the picturesque grounds of Cannon Hall.”

The pet crematorium service will be available through the council, providing a dignified cremation for dogs, cats and other small animals. Prices start from around £80.

If you would like more information about the service, or to make advance arrangements for your beloved pet, please contact petcrematorium@barnsley.gov.uk or call 01226 206053. More information can be found by visiting www.barnsley.gov.uk/petcrematorium website.