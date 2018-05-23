A 'record number of homes were built Doncaster', council claim

A 'record number of homes' were built in Doncaster last year, council bosses have claimed.

According to figures published by the local authority, 1,173 new houses were built across the borough in 2017/2018 beating a previous 'record'.

The number shows a 300 per cent increase from depth of the recession in 2010/2011 when annual completions fell below 400.

Included in the 2017/18 figure are 169 new affordable homes which is said to be one of the highest in the region per 1,000 new builds.

The new homes in Doncaster have included prestigious high end homes, family homes, affordable homes, extra care accommodation to promote independent living and council houses.

Coun Glyn Jones, deputy mayor and cabinet member for housing, said: “The record number of new homes created across our borough is testament to our commitment to see a wide range of quality homes built that suit the needs, wants and budgets of our residents.

“With numerous big housing developments underway like the Dominon scheme at Woodfield Plantation and planning permission approved for major schemes like Waystone’s J5 M18 Unity Project, which will transform Hatfield, Stainforth and Dunscroft and deliver about 3,100 new homes, the housebuilding boom in Doncaster is set to continue in the future too.”

Coun Jones added: "We have numerous exciting developments and infrastructure schemes like Great Yorkshire Way which are delivering on the jobs and growth front. We also have a growing number of tourist attractions and events like the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and Tour de Yorkshire.

"When these factors are combined with our exceptional transport links to all corners of the UK, Europe and beyond, it is easy to see why Doncaster is becoming an attractive place to live, work, visit and invest in. There is certainly strong demand for new homes in Doncaster.”