A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between a lorry and a car in Doncaster

A car flipped when a lorry collided with it on a Doncaster road – the driver has suffered minor injuries and is now in hospital.
Earlier today (September 16) traffic delays were caused by a collision on Woodfield Road, Balby.
This caused tailbacks onto White Rose Way to and from the M18.
It also caused issues on Carr Hill as traffic diverted.
South Yorkshire Police, said: “Police were called at around 12:50pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry at a roundabout on Woodfield Road, Balby.“It is reported that the car and the lorry were in collision, causing the car to flip.
"The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.“The road was closed whilst officers attended the scene, but was reopened at around 2:53pm.”