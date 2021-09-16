A man has been taken to hospital following a collision between a lorry and a car in Doncaster

A car flipped when a lorry collided with it on a Doncaster road – the driver has suffered minor injuries and is now in hospital.

By Laura Andrew
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:54 pm

Earlier today (September 16) traffic delays were caused by a collision on Woodfield Road, Balby.

This caused tailbacks onto White Rose Way to and from the M18.

It also caused issues on Carr Hill as traffic diverted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A man has been taken to hospital.

Read More

Read More
Traffic issues in Doncaster this afternoon following a collision

South Yorkshire Police, said: “Police were called at around 12:50pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a lorry at a roundabout on Woodfield Road, Balby.“It is reported that the car and the lorry were in collision, causing the car to flip.

"The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.“The road was closed whilst officers attended the scene, but was reopened at around 2:53pm.”

Follow us on Facebook here to keep up to date with the latest traffic and travel news in Doncaster.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

DoncasterPoliceLiam Hoden