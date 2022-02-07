A car, property and wheelie bins were among six fires over the weekend in Doncaster - five were started deliberately

Firefighters from across Doncaster attended a total of six incidents over the weekend, of which five are believed to have been started by arsonists.

Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster stations attended a deliberate fire at a derelict property on Princes Crescent, Edlington, at 7.10pm on Saturday. The crews left the scene at 8.25pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 10.20pm on Saturday on Lewes Road, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident.

Adwick firefighters attended an accidental kitchen fire at 11.45pm (Saturday) on Sunnymede Terrace, Askern. All occupants were already safely out of the property when crews arrived. Firefighters left the scene at 12.40am.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.40pm on York Road, Dunscroft.

A commercial bin was deliberately set on fire at 1am on Hatfield Road, Thorne. Firefighters from Thorne station attended and left at 1.25am.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 1.30am on Hartlington Court, Denaby Main.

