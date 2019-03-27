A big well done to this campaigning team from Doncaster

Campaigners for staff flu vaccination at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals have been honoured with a Best Team award.

The accolade was presented at the NHS Employers’ annual Flu Fighter awards.

A ceremony hosted by Daniel Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, celebrated the achievements of flu teams and organisations in promoting the vaccine to frontline health and social care staff.

Nominated as both ‘Most Creative’ and ‘Best Team’, the vaccinators at DBTH were awarded the latter honour, with the judges commending the Trust’s multi-disciplinary approach and emphasis on team working while displaying ‘brilliant leadership’.

Their work was so effective that the flu vaccine ran out in three days when more than 1,600 clinicians opted to get their vaccination.

The team reached the national target of 75 per cent in just 21 days…. 38 per cent faster than last year’s efforts, with 97 per cent of doctors opting for the jab, and almost 80 per cent of all nurses.

Each year, the Trust’s flu campaign is spearheaded by a dedicated team of vaccinators. In 2018, the team also included chief executive, and registered nurse, Richard Parker OBE, as well as Moira Hardy, director of nursing, midwifery and Allied Health Professionals, both of whom administered the vaccine to colleagues.

Influenza is highly infectious and vaccinating staff is vital in helping to protect vulnerable patients.

Richard Parker said: “The team went above and beyond this year in order to protect patients and colleagues alike from the flu and I am so pleased that they have been recognised.”