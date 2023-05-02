81-year-old man arrested after 60-year old attacked with weapon in own home in Doncaster

The victim suffered head and leg injuries and had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance following the attack at the property in Armthorpe.

The 81-year-old was arrested on aggravated burglary and wounding with intent charges, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Officers attended reports of an assault on Mere Lane in Armthorpe on 28 April.

A 60-year-old man was attacked by an 81-year-old man at his home in Doncaster.

“It is reported that an 81 year-old man assaulted a man in his home with a weapon.

“The victim, a 60 year-old man suffered injuries to his head and legs and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad