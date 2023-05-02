News you can trust since 1925
81-year-old man arrested after 60-year old attacked with weapon in own home in Doncaster

An 81-year-old man has been arrested after a 60-year-old man was attacked with a weapon in his own home in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 13:49 BST

The victim suffered head and leg injuries and had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance following the attack at the property in Armthorpe.

The 81-year-old was arrested on aggravated burglary and wounding with intent charges, South Yorkshire Police have said.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended reports of an assault on Mere Lane in Armthorpe on 28 April.

A 60-year-old man was attacked by an 81-year-old man at his home in Doncaster.A 60-year-old man was attacked by an 81-year-old man at his home in Doncaster.
“It is reported that an 81 year-old man assaulted a man in his home with a weapon.

“The victim, a 60 year-old man suffered injuries to his head and legs and was taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“The 81 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail.”

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police