"80 cars" smashed as gang of yobs go on rampage in Doncaster village
Police are investigating a string of incidents which took place in Bentley in the early hours of this morning – with a house also coming under attack.
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are investigating 14 incidents – but some residents have said the number of attacks is far higher.
One resident said: “A car outside mine was smashed up. Police came and I overheard them speaking.
"If what I heard is true there’s around 80 its happened to.”
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating 14 separate incidents of criminal damage which are reported to have taken place in the Bentley area of Doncaster.
“We were called to Balfour Road at around 12.40am today (12 July) following reports of a group of seven youths smashing car windows and the windows of a property.
“A number of separate reports were later received of youths with bricks damaging cars at random.
"The suspects are reported to have been wearing balaclavas and were last seen heading in the direction of woodland behind Elm Crescent
“Enquiries are ongoing and there will be a visible police presence in the area throughout today.
"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting incident number 025 of 12 July.”
You can also report information in confidence to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.
