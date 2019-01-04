40 tons of British steel already used in Scunthorpe Market construction

Around 40 tons of British steel has already been used in the ongoing construction of the new £4m St John’s Market in Scunthorpe.

All three floors of the former BHS store in the town centre are being renovated to house the new market that is planned to open in spring 2019.

British Steel sections that have been manufactured and rolled at the plant in Scunthorpe are helping to create 62 stall units.

Contractors started on site at the end of September and since then the strip out has been completed, drainage works are ongoing, internal walls are being built, steel frames are being erected and a new service yard is being installed.

St John’s Market forms part of ambitious plans to transform the Scunthorpe town centre with a business led £60m regeneration project.

The indoor market is creating construction jobs and training opportunities in the town centre. Those interested in taking a stall in the new market call 07773 647296.