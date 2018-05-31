£350m invested in Keadby power plant

An industry leading state-of-the-art power station is set to be built in Keadby as part of a £350 million investment by Scottish and Southern Energy company.

The project, known as Keadby 2 and originally granted planning permission in 1993, is expected to start construction during spring this year. Following the formation of a unique partnership with industry-leading technology provider, Siemens, the Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station will use first of its kind, high efficiency gas-fired generation technology, making the new power station the most efficient on the UK power grid.

SSE, which currently owns and operates the existing gas fired power station, as well as England’s largest onshore wind farm at Keadby, confirm that construction of the new power station is expected to take approximately three and a half years.

Coun John Briggs, Ward member for Axholme North, said: “I am pleased that SSE have taken this step to make such a significant investment in the local area. I, and my ward colleague Coun Julie Reed, look forward to engaging with SSE to ensure local communities are involved in this project. I am keen to ensure that the area is able to realise the benefits of this project, I will promote the use of our local workforce in both the construction and future operations of Keadby 2. Furthermore I will encourage the use of local steel and local contractors in the build phase. Hosting leading technology of this kind in North Lincolnshire will be an excellent opportunity.”

Isle MP, Andrew Percy, added: “I have met SSE a number of times over this project, which has had consent for very many years. Given that it will support a number of jobs during the construction phase and beyond, it should have a positive impact on the local economy. Yet again, Siemens are a partner proving just how valued this company is to our local area” Once operational the new power station will be capable of generating up to 840MW of electricity and Charlie Cryans, director of construction for SSE, said: “We are delighted to be able to work with Siemens to deliver this industry leading project.”