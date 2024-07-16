21-year-old Doncaster man jailed for rape and child sex offences

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:16 BST
A Doncaster man has been jailed for rape and child sex offences.

Rhys Maughan, 21, was sentenced for nine and a half years when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court.

Maughan pleaded guilty to one count of rape, sexual activity with a child, sexual communication with a child and possession of indecent images.

Maughan, who appeared in court over a video link from HMP Leeds, was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.

